Oil Over $90 A Barrel Will Add To India's Inflation Woes, Says Nomura

A rise in crude oil prices beyond $90 per barrel, along with a rise in food prices, is likely to be a double-whammy for Asian economies, including India, according to Nomura.

India's latest headline inflation stood at 6.83% in August, above the Reserve Bank of India's tolerance band of 4% (+/- 2%).

On the Intercontinental Exchange, the most active December contract of Brent futures rose over 8% to $93.39 a barrel on Monday, compared with $86.23 at the beginning of the month. Since the end of June, the oil prices have risen 30%.

India depends on imports to meet 80% of its crude requirements. Since it's a net importer of crude oil, the consumer price inflation index may see a rise of 25 basis points for every 10% rise in prices of the commodity, Nomura Global Markets Research said in a note on Friday.

"We expect weaker growth, higher inflation and worsening twin current account and fiscal balances, if oil prices remain high," Nomura economists said.