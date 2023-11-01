Oil-Merger Mania Threatens Crude’s Liquidity As Hedgers Vanish

Hess had locked in prices for about 130,000 barrels a day of production for the rest of 2023, according to its most recent press release. That is the second-largest volume of producer hedges in the US, according to BloombergNEF data. While Pioneer had only 3,000 barrels a day of production hedged as of the end of June this year, it had locked in about 175,000 barrels a day for 2021 by the end of 2020.