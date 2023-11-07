BQPrimeBusiness NewsOil Holds Gains As OPEC+ Supply Curbs Balanced By Demand Woes
Oil Holds Gains As OPEC+ Supply Curbs Balanced By Demand Woes

07 Nov 2023, 08:00 AM IST
An oil pumping jack, also known as a 'nodding donkey,' operates in a snow covered oilfield near a derrick, right, during drilling operations in an oilfield operated by Bashneft PAO in the village of Otrada, 150kms from Ufa, Russia, on Saturday, March 5, 2016. Photographer: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg
An oil pumping jack, also known as a 'nodding donkey,' operates in a snow covered oilfield near a derrick, right, during drilling operations in an oilfield operated by Bashneft PAO in the village of Otrada, 150kms from Ufa, Russia, on Saturday, March 5, 2016. Photographer: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Oil held a modest advance after Saudi Arabia and Russia’s announcements that they would prolong supply cuts through the end of the year was balanced by a worsening demand outlook. 

West Texas Intermediate was steady near $81 a barrel after closing 0.4% higher on Monday, while global benchmark Brent traded close to $85. The OPEC+ heavyweights announced the extension of the reductions of more than 1 million barrels a day over the weekend.

The cartel and its allies are seeking to keep a tight grip on supplies in the face of a deteriorating demand outlook, particularly in China, the biggest importer, and Europe. The war premium that buoyed prices following the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas on Israel has also now completely disappeared for WTI and is mostly gone for Brent. 

Saudi Aramco, meanwhile, maintained official selling prices for two of five oil grades to Asian customers for December, while slashing them for their buyers in Europe.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

