Oil Firms' Equity Fundraising Plan Aimed At Cutting Debt, Say Rating Agencies

Oil marketing companies' decision to raise funds through a rights issue for capital expenditure of Rs 40,000 crore in fiscal 2024 is a step towards reducing balance sheet debt, according to rating agencies.

The Indian government, which holds a majority stake in these public sector undertakings, had earlier announced budgetary support of Rs 30,000 crore and this equity infusion is expected to be part of that capital support.

The intention of the oil firms is to maintain a low balance sheet debt, said Hetal Gandhi, director of research—market intelligence and analytics at Crisil. This debt has not witnessed an “alarming” increase over the last few years, she said.

“If this is looked at from the government standpoint in their capex, that typically includes the inter-budgetary support, we have seen dependence on direct allocations than support of IEBR (internal and extra-budgetary resources), which includes debt taken by PSUs," she said.

Over the past three years, the government has opted for direct allocations instead of inter-budgetary funding, which includes substantial loans raised by public sector undertakings. This “direct allocation by the government signifies a step towards lowering of balance sheet debt”, according to her.

The move could also align with the government's pitch to secure a sovereign ratings upgrade. The government is in talks with ratings agencies such as Moody's Investor Service.

An injection of capital from the government would provide further evidence of the extraordinary sovereign support that these oil firms would receive if needed, which is a key factor that underpins their current BBB-/stable ratings, according to Mohit Soni and Duncan Innes-Ker of Fitch Ratings Inc.

The plans by Bharat Petroleum Corp. and Indian Oil Corp. to raise equity capital should strengthen their capex spending and the credibility of their emission reduction plans, Fitch said.

Bharat Petroleum aims to raise Rs 18,000 crore through a rights issue, with the objective of achieving energy transition and energy security goals. On the other hand, Indian Oil has announced that it will consider a rights issue during its upcoming board meeting on Friday. Additionally, IOCL has given the green light for increasing its authorised share capital by Rs 15,000 crore.

According to Fitch, there is a possibility that the planned aggregate equity infusion could exceed the budgetary allocation due to the participation of minority investors in the rights issues. Fitch said they will closely monitor the situation for further clarity on the matter.

While Hindustan Petroleum Corp., India's third major oil marketing company, has not made similar proposals as of yet, Fitch anticipates that HPCL will also receive a share of the government's capital support.