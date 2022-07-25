Oil Fluctuates as Traders Weigh Tight Market, Slowdown Fears
(Bloomberg) -- Oil fluctuated at the start of the week as investors weighed signs the market remains tight against concerns about an economic slowdown.
West Texas Intermediate traded near $95 a barrel after capping a third weekly decline on Friday, the longest streak of losses this year. The market has seen bouts of volatility recently, characterized by sharp swings and low liquidity, as traders juggle competing supply and demand outlooks.
The Federal Reserve is expected to approve another big interest-rate hike this week as the central bank combats surging inflation, piling pressure on demand. However, veteran commodities trader Pierre Andurand says oil consumption may exceed expectations even if the global economy falters.
“While prices have been volatile, I expect renewed downward pressure on crude,” said Vandana Hari, founder of Vanda Insights. The Fed meeting “will likely serve as a fresh reminder of the economic headwinds ahead,” she said.
Oil is still up around 25% for the year, although futures have given up most of the gains seen after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February. The US has been championing a price cap on Russian crude to limit revenues flowing to the Kremlin to fund its war, and the Treasury Department’s No. 2 official will be in Europe this week to rally support for the measure.
Russia’s war in Ukraine has prompted a pivot away from the OPEC+ producer by many oil consumers. That’s led to Saudi Arabia and Iraq diverting more and more of their crude toward Europe.
A segment of the massive Keystone pipeline that delivers Canadian crude to the key US storage hub at Cushing restored normal operations late Friday following a power disruption. Service was still subject to mid-month capacity reductions, according to a bulletin obtained by Bloomberg.
The oil market is steeply backwardated, a bullish pattern market by near-term prices commanding a premium to later-dates ones. Brent’s prompt spread was $4.93 a barrel in backwardation, over $1 higher than the start of the month.
