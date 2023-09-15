China May Get Caught In An Oil-Price Crossfire

For China, this is a particularly bad moment to be applying leg-irons to growth. Its real estate industry, which comprises about 30% of the economy, is two years into a downturn that’s cut prices by double-digit rates. Public debts are an estimated $23 trillion, about double the level relative to gross domestic product seen in the US on the eve of the 2008 Global Financial Crisis. Attempts to stimulate the economy appear to be sputtering. Industrial profits have been running at their lowest level since the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic — something that’s unlikely to be helped by higher prices for diesel and petrochemicals, key cost drivers for many businesses.