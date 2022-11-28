Oil Below $100: Some Relief For The Indian Economy; More Needed

It certainly does help India in keeping the current account deficit and balance of payments under check, said Suvodeep Rakshit, senior economist at Kotak Institutional Equities. With every $10 per barrel reduction in the average crude price, the CAD/GDP would narrow by around 40 basis points, according to Rakshit's estimates.

"At around average price of $105/barrel in FY2023, we are expecting current account deficit at 3.9% of the GDP," he said.

Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA Ltd., also expects a slight moderation in the current account deficit in the second half of the fiscal year relative to the first, on account of various factors including lower commodity and oil prices, and seasonally higher exports even as the slowing global economic scenario poses a risk.

To be sure, the rupee's depreciation against the dollar has offset some of the benefit from lower oil prices, said DK Joshi, chief economist at Crisil, who expects Brent to range between $90 and $95 a barrel in the second half of the fiscal.

A working paper by the Reserve Bank of India on the impact of crude shock on India’s current account deficit, inflation and fiscal deficit, estimates that with oil prices at $85 a barrel, the deficit on account of oil balloons to about 3.6% of India’s GDP.

As a rule of thumb, every $10/barrel increase in crude price will shoot up the CAD/GDP ratio by 43 basis points, according to the paper published in 2019.