Office Leasing To Rise 52% In 2022; Demand May Drop 30% In 2023: Colliers India
The gross leasing of premium office space in 2022 is expected to rise 52% to 50.1 million square feet across six cities.
Leasing of office space across six major cities is likely to rise 52% to 50.1 million square feet in 2022 on better demand but absorption may fall to 35-38 million square feet next year with corporates being cautious, according to Colliers India.
According to the data, the gross leasing of Grade-A (premium) office space in 2022 is expected to rise 52% to 50.1 million square feet from 33 million square feet last year across six cities—Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Chennai, Hyderabad and Pune.
"Occupiers have been optimistic about their future workplace needs, after a gap of two years, and were snapping up office space across the top Indian cities," Colliers said in a statement.
Among these six cities, office space leasing in Bengaluru is estimated to rise 66% to 16.3 million square feet in 2022 from 9.8 million square feet last year.
Chennai is likely to see a 64% increase in office leasing to 4.6 million square feet from 2.8 million square feet, while Delhi-NCR may witness a 40% growth to 8.8 million square feet from 6.3 million square feet earlier.
Office space leasing in Hyderabad is likely to rise 29% to 7.6 million square feet from 5.9 million square feet.
In Mumbai, the leasing is expected to rise 59% to 7.3 million square feet from 4.6 million square feet. Pune may see a growth of 53% to 5.5 million square feet in 2022 from 3.6 million square feet in the previous year.
"The year 2022 is likely to be a landmark year in commercial office real estate. Collaborating, brainstorming and creating a dynamic culture are the three pillars of any workplace post-pandemic," Colliers India CEO Ramesh Nair said.
"During 2023, slow decision-making could result in leasing activity of about 35-38 million square feet. In 2023, Bengaluru followed by Hyderabad is expected to see most of the new supply across the top six cities," he said.
Peush Jain, managing director-office services, Colliers India, said that market fundamentals continue to remain strong.
"At this time, real estate players should prioritise long-term stability and creating stronger portfolios, focusing on aspects such as ESG and zero-carbon strategy. The future of real estate will require some recalibration from traditional practices to sustain and grow in this constantly evolving market," he said.