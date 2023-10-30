Of Five Election-Bound States, This One Is Fiscally Most Vulnerable

Of the states set for elections in November, Rajasthan already shows signs of fiscal vulnerability.

Five Indian states are headed for elections in November: Mizoram (Nov. 7); Chhattisgarh (Nov. 7 and Nov. 17); Madhya Pradesh (Nov. 17); Rajasthan (Nov. 23); and Telangana (Nov. 30). Counting in all five states will be held on Dec. 3.

Earlier this year, elections were held in Karnataka, where the Congress party, after having come to power, struggled to make good on its election promises because of the unsustainable and high cost to the state exchequer. Of the major states now set for elections, there are substantial inter-state variations in state finances.

Telangana and Chhattisgarh had the lowest fiscal deficit and outstanding liabilities as a share of the state GDP, based on the revised budget estimates for FY23.