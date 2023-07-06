ADVERTISEMENT
OceanGate Suspends Operations After Loss of Titan Submersible
OceanGate said it has halted all exploration and business operations.
(Bloomberg) -- OceanGate said it has halted all exploration and business operations, just a few weeks after five people were killed in a company-owned submersible on an expedition to see the wreck of the Titanic.
(Bloomberg) -- OceanGate said it has halted all exploration and business operations, just a few weeks after five people were killed in a company-owned submersible on an expedition to see the wreck of the Titanic.
A banner on the company’s website announcing the news offered no further details.
Last month, a multinational search effort took place after OceanGate’s Titan submersible went missing near the Titanic’s resting place in the North Atlantic Ocean. The US Coast Guard announced days later it had found the submersible, saying it suffered a “catastrophic implosion.”
OceanGate did not immediately respond to a request for comment by phone.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT