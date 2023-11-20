Oberoi Realty Enters Delhi-NCR; Buys 15-Acre Land In Gurugram For Nearly Rs 600 Crore

The Mumbai-based company has "executed an agreement for sale with Ireo Residences Company Pvt Ltd and others for acquiring land admeasuring approximately 14.816 acre equivalent to 59,956.20 square meters at Sector 58, Gurugram, Haryana."

In a regulatory filing on late Friday, Oberoi Realty said the consideration for the transaction is in the form of event/ time linked monetary consideration of up to Rs 597 crore, and up to a certain area in the project for the existing homeowners and others.