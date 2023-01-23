Oaktree's Howard Marks Picks What India Needs To Get Right To Be 'Efficient' For Business

Howard Marks: That's a great question, Niraj, and I think the answer is no. First of all, as I said, we have the basic conditions—the ease of getting money, running companies, growing, etc., and freedom from defaults and bankruptcies, etc. We have had that since the end of the global financial crisis in 2008-09… A lot of people can't remember anything earlier than let's say 2008 and then, of course, the interest rates have been declining for the last 40 years, or actually 42 years because the peak was 1980, 42 years ago... Very few people remember financial conditions before 1980. So yes, I think many people feel that the conditions of the last 13 years in particular are normal and that we are going to go back to normal. I don't really believe in the ability to foretell the future, including my own ability to foretell the future. I do this with great trepidation. But it's just my feeling that, you know, as I said, the Fed kept interest rates at zero for seven years. I don't think they were happy to do that. I don't think they are happy to go back there. There were a lot of reasons why zero rates are not a good idea. It does encourage inflation. It does make it too easy for borrowers and too bad for savers. One of the ways the Fed solves problems when they arise in the economy is by reducing interest rates. Well, if your interest rate is zero, you can't reduce interest rates, and zero interest rates tend to keep companies alive that shouldn't stay alive. One of the beauties of capitalism is that it is Darwinian. It's survival of the fittest. But in a zero-rate environment, the unfit can stay alive. That's not a good thing. You know, I once said in one of my memos that fear of bankruptcy is to capitalism what fear of hell is to Catholicism. People should have to make difficult capital allocation decisions and not get money for nothing… In the memo, ‘Sea Change,’ there's a long list of the salutary effects of low interest rates and a list of the reasons why we shouldn't go back to zero. I think that the last thing I will say is that most people in the financial community are optimistic by nature. Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett's partner, always quotes the philosopher Demosthenes, who said, "For that which a man wishes, he will believe!" So, there's a lot of wishful thinking. I think that people are holding to optimism and belief that we are going back to the ways of the teens when I think we were not…In the memo… I say they're going to stay between two and four, not zero and two. That's the whole difference, and we will see. I mean, if they go back to zero, then I am wrong, but of course, if they go back to zero, I'll make a lot of money because financial assets become very valuable. But that's really my point of departure.