Oaktree May Exit From Reliance Capital Resolution Process

U.S.-based Oaktree, one of the four bidders in the race for debt-ridden Reliance Capital resolution process, may exit if its demands are not taken care by lenders, sources said.

According to sources, Oaktree has sought Reliance Capital's financial results till December 2022, followed by a four week extension, till Jan. 31, 2023, for conducting the auction process.

An query emailed to Oaktree did not elicit any response till filing of the story.

Lenders, sources said, are not inclined to accept this demand of the bidder.

As per the National Company Law Tribunal order, lenders have to complete the resolution process of Reliance Capital by Jan. 31, 2023.

Hence, sources said, there is a little possibility of four weeks extension.

According to sources, the lenders fear that Oaktree will not participate in the auction process to be held in the week starting Dec. 19.

With Oaktree's exit, only three bidders will be left in the race for Reliance Capital resolution -- Cosmea-Piramal consortium, Hinduja, and Torrent Group.