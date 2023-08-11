ADVERTISEMENT
Nykaa Q1 Results: Profit Drops 27%, Revenue Rises
Revenue rose 24% to Rs 1,421.8 crore as against an estimate of Rs 1,448.4 crore.
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd., the parent of online beauty and fashion retailer Nykaa, reported a 27% fall in consolidated net profit for the first quarter.Profit declined to Rs 3.3 crore in the quarter-ended June, according to an exchange filing on Friday. That compares with the Rs 5-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
FSN E-Commerce Q1 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Operating profit rose 60% to Rs 73.4 crore as compared with an estimate of Rs 66.2 crore.
Margin at 5.1% vs 4%. Analysts had estimated it at 4.6%.
Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures closed 0.58% higher before the results were announced as compared with a 0.59% fall in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.
