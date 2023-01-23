Nykaa Appoints P Ganesh As CFO

Nykaa's parent firm, FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd., has appointed P Ganesh as the chief financial officer.

The appointment is effective from Feb. 3, according to an exchange filing.

In November, Arvind Agarwal had resigned as the Nykaa CFO to pursue other opportunities in the digital economy and startup space.

Ganesh is a qualified chartered accountant, cost and management accountant and a company secretary with over 27 years of industry experience in domestic and international markets.

Currently, he is the CFO at Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd. or TAFE and has previously held leadership and senior management roles at the Godrej Group, Glenmark Pharma Ltd. and Pidilite Ltd.

"His knowledge about the Indian financial market and insights into International markets will be valuable in guiding Nykaa's journey as a

leader in beauty and lifestyle omnichannel retail," said Falguni Nayar, founder and chief executive officer.