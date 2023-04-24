Nykaa Appoints New CFO, CTO, Several Leaders In Major Rejig

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd., the owner and operator of beauty and personal care company Nykaa, has appointed several new leaders across functions, about a month after key leaders resigned from their positions.

The company has appointed leaders across technology, finance, business, and marketing, taking its count to over 50.

The Falguni Nayar-led company appointed Rajesh Uppalapati as the Chief Technology Officer. He joins Nykaa from Intuit Inc., where he worked after 20 years at Amazon Inc.

The company has also onboarded Abhishek Awasthi, Eswar Perla, Dhruv Mathur, and Amit Kulshrestha to the existing technology leadership team.

The company also appointed P Ganesh as the new Chief Financial Officer. Ganesh has worked with TAFE Group, Pidilite Industries Ltd., Godrej Group, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. before joining Nykaa.

Sujeet Jain has been named Chief Legal and Regulatory Officer.

On the business side, Unilever veteran Vishal Gupta has been named head of beauty consumer business at Nykaa. He will also lead Superstore By Nykaa, the eB2B distribution business.