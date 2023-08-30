New York’s Weed Stores Are Exposing Banks To Illegal Drug Sales

Representatives for JPMorgan, Bank of America and Wells Fargo declined to comment. A representative for the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., which seized Signature’s commercial real estate loan portfolio in March, also declined to comment. New York Community Bank did not respond to requests for comment.

New York is one of more than a dozen states that has legalized marijuana for adults, even though the drug remains illegal at the federal level. But nearly two years passed between when the state law was enacted and when the first licensed retailers opened. There are just a handful of licensed dispensaries in the five boroughs, and the state’s process to approve more locations has been bogged down by legal challenges. In the meantime, unlicensed stores are undermining the push to establish a regulated market that would generate tax revenue, control product safety and prevent the drug from being sold to minors.

City Law

In late July, a new city law went into effect that would fine landlords who knowingly lease space to unlicensed pot shops up to $10,000. The state’s Office of Cannabis Management, which oversees the legal pot market, has teamed up with the police and the state Department of Taxation and Finance to raid a few dozen stores in the city and other parts of the state, confiscating illicit products. In some cases, they’ve reopened the same day.

New York Govenor Kathy Hochul, Mayor Eric Adams and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg have decried the situation, but have so far been unable to get it under control.

“We have been clear that any store that chooses to flout the law could face potential civil and criminal action,” Bragg said in a statement. “We are thoroughly investigating such illegal operations and are simultaneously proactively working to educate landlords about the laws and their options for eviction.”

One landlord who has leased space to unlicensed sellers, and who asked not to be identified, said that in 2022 much of the leasing demand was coming from smoke shops and convenience stores. The tenants didn’t say they planned to sell weed when they were negotiating their lease, the landlord said, and he didn’t think it was his job to enforce the law at a time when New Yorkers can smoke pot in broad daylight.

Property owners who try to oust the pot shops have run into a lengthy eviction process. Real estate company Ashkenazy Acquisition Corp. started a proceeding against a tenant in northern Manhattan after Bragg’s office notified the landlord that the shop was selling cannabis without a license, a company spokesman said. Still, the firm won’t get its case into court until September.

In another example, the district attorney sent a warning letter to an unlicensed marijuana seller located in a financial district office building owned by BGO, a Toronto-based firm with $83 billion in assets under management. The landlord later filed a default notice against the tenant, spokesman Rahim Ladha said, though he declined to specify the reason. The firm believes it must give the tenant an opportunity to cure the default before it starts an eviction process.