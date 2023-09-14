NYC Penthouse Once Listed For Record $250 Million Gets 22% Price Cut
The listing for a three-story condo at Central Park Tower was reduced after failing to sell for a year.
(Bloomberg) -- The developer of a penthouse on Manhattan’s Billionaires’ Row once listed for a record $250 million appears to have slashed the price 22% after failing to sell the condo in its first year on the market.
The roughly 17,500 square foot (1,626 square meter) condo atop Extell Development’s Central Park Tower on W. 57th St. is now priced at $195 million on listing brokerage Serhant’s website.
The three-story apartment begins on the 129th floor of the building — 1,416 feet (432 meters) in the sky — and also includes outdoor space. It has 23 rooms, including seven bedrooms, a grand salon and a ballroom.
The cut takes the penthouse out of the running to be the most expensive home ever sold in New York if it sells around that price. The record is the $238 million that billionaire Ken Griffin paid in 2019 for three floors at 220 Central Park South.
Spokespeople for Serhant and Extell did not immediately respond to requests for comment sent outside of normal business hours.
