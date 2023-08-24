Nvidia’s AI Windfall Set to Rescue Nasdaq 100 From Dismal August

On track for its worst month of the year and offering investors little reason for optimism just days ago, the Nasdaq 100 now has a chance to shift course as Nvidia’s results allay, for now, worries that tech valuations have become unmoored from reality. After roaring to its best first half on record amid speculation AI will deliver riches to a swath of tech giants, the index slumped for three weeks as investors fretted over the threat of a recession and rising bond yields.