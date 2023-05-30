Nvidia Isn’t The Only One Getting A Massive AI Boost

Among those companies dwarfed by the $200 billion jump in Nvidia’s value are two of the most-important enablers of the AI revolution. Between them, Korea’s SK Hynix Inc. and Boise-based Micron Technology Inc. command 52% of the global market for dynamic random-access memory. Combined, they’re worth just $140 billion. Their only rival, Samsung Electronics Inc., accounts for 43% of the DRAM industry — just one of at least four global sectors it leads — while it trades at $317 billion.