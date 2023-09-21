Nvidia CEO Touts India as Major AI Market in Bid to Hedge China Risks

Nvidia and India have a shared interest in betting on, and speeding up, the country’s AI ascendancy. Chipmakers cannot sell top-end microprocessors to China, which accounts for a fifth of Nvidia’s sales, amid fears the chips could be used to develop autonomous weaponry or wage cyberwarfare. “India is the only market remaining so it isn’t surprising that Nvidia wants to put multiple eggs in that basket,” said Neil Shah, vice president of research at Counterpoint Technology Market Research.While Indian engineers are a vital part of the digital workforce, the country is still far away from developing the cutting-edge capabilities needed to manufacture Nvidia’s sophisticated chips. But India has ambitions to boost electronics manufacturing as well as harness AI to buoy its digital economy. The country is plowing billions in subsidies to set up chip manufacturing infrastructure to lure the likes of Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. and Intel Corp.