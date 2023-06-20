Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power To Commission First Unit By November, Says CEO Santhosh CS

Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power Ltd. is in the process of commissioning the first unit of its 3x660 MW coal-fired super critical power plant at Ghatampur in Uttar Pradesh by November after a nearly three-year delay.

Construction activity at the plant, which got approval in 2012, started in 2016 and it was to be commissioned by 2020, Santhosh CS, chief executive officer of NUPPL, told BQ Prime in an interview.

The delay can be attributed to issues pertaining to land acquisition, Covid-19 disruption, supply of equipment as well as financial issues with one of the balance-of-project contractors, he said.

NUPPL is a joint venture between Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd. and Neyveli Lignite Corp. India Ltd.

The cost of construction has risen to Rs 19,406 crore from the earlier estimated Rs 17,237 crore at the planning stage, Santhosh said.

"BGR Energy that provided us services for BOP (balance of plant) work went to the National Company Law Tribunal; that affected the overall commissioning," Santhosh said.

"Now, the company has agreed to contract the BOP work to their vendors, and we are making the payments directly to the vendors for easier implementation of the job," he said.

NUPPL, which uses the boilers from L&T Ltd. and turbines from General Electric for the super-critical plant, expects the second unit to be commissioned by March 2024, and the third and final unit by June next year.

The joint venture company will source the coal for its around 2,000-MW project from South Pachwara mines in Jharkhand.

The mine will start producing this year. However, in the interim, NUPPL will get coal from Singrauli mines of Northern Coalfields Ltd., and if there is further shortage, it can be met from their Talabira coal mines in Odisha.

"We do not expect any more delays in the commissioning of the plant," Santhosh said.