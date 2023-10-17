Nukefluencers Are On A Quest To Push Clean Power From Reactors

Taking to Instagram, TikTok and other social media sites, these influencers, including one who receives funds from a US Department of Energy lab, say they want to counter disinformation among people who instinctively associate reactors with potentially catastrophic disasters. The atomic evangelists are tapping into a generation that’s increasingly anxious about the warming planet by focusing on the fact that nuclear energy is carbon-free. The goal is to boost support at the grass-roots level and eventually lead to concrete plans for new power plants. Their short, snappy and often humorous videos and posts downplay the concerns of opponents, including Greenpeace, who argue nuclear energy is neither clean nor safe. Critics point to risks associated with uranium mining, management of nuclear waste and the high cost to build reactors.