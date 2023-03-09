NTT India To Double Revenue, Data Centre Capacity In Two Years

India is our fastest-growing data centre and IT services market, having clipped at 51% in 2022. This is the only single-country regional market for us outside of our home country. India is also the largest market outside Japan, employing over 37,000 of its 3.5 lakh people, Abhijit Dubey, the global chief executive of NTT Data and Sharad Sanghi, the managing director of NTT Data India, told reporters here on Thursday.