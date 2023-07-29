NTPC To Hive-Off Coal Mining Business In Separate Unit, NTPC Mining

State-run NTPC Ltd. will hive off its coal mining business to a wholly owned subsidiary, NTPC Mining Ltd., the company announced on Saturday.

The company's board has approved the proposal to create the separate coal mining unit through a Business Transfer Agreement, according to an exchange filing.

"The coal mining business, comprising six coal mines and all related assets and liabilities, are being hived off from NTPC's books to NML," the company said.

Revenue from the coal mining business proposed to be transferred is Rs 4,011.93 crore, which is 2.25% of NTPC's consolidated revenue for FY23.

Coal produced from commercial captive mines was 6.24 million metric tonnes, up 52.2% year-on-year, according to its performance report.