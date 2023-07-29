NTPC To Hive-Off Coal Mining Business In Separate Unit, NTPC Mining
NTPC Ltd. will hive off its coal mining business to a wholly owned subsidiary, NTPC Mining Ltd.
State-run NTPC Ltd. will hive off its coal mining business to a wholly owned subsidiary, NTPC Mining Ltd., the company announced on Saturday.
The company's board has approved the proposal to create the separate coal mining unit through a Business Transfer Agreement, according to an exchange filing.
"The coal mining business, comprising six coal mines and all related assets and liabilities, are being hived off from NTPC's books to NML," the company said.
Revenue from the coal mining business proposed to be transferred is Rs 4,011.93 crore, which is 2.25% of NTPC's consolidated revenue for FY23.
Coal produced from commercial captive mines was 6.24 million metric tonnes, up 52.2% year-on-year, according to its performance report.
Consolidated net profit for India’s largest state-run power producer was up 23% year-on-year to Rs 4,907 crore, according to quarterly results reported on Saturday.
NTPC Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenues down 0.2% at Rs 43,075 crore vs. Rs 43,177 crore.
Ebitda up 19% at Rs 12,855 crore vs. Rs 10,796 crore.
Ebitda margins at 29.8% vs. 25%
Net profit is up 23% at Rs 4,907 crore vs. Rs 3,978 crore.
NTPC's standalone installed capacity as of June 30 stood at 57,038 MW.
The energy sent out in the June quarter was 8,229 crore units, down 2.68% YoY, while gross energy generation declined 2.16% YoY to 8,854.5 crore units.
The pan-India coal plant load factor stood at 70.38% in April–June.