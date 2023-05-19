NTPC Q4 Results: Profit Falls On Higher Operating Cost, Lower Margin

NTPC Ltd. reported a drop in net profit for the fourth quarter of financial year 2023 on the back of higher operating cost and lower margin.

Net profit for India’s largest state-run power producer was down by 6.31% year-on-year to Rs 4,871.55 crore, according to its exchange filing. That compares with a consensus estimate of Rs 5,199.51 crore by analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

NTPC Q4 FY23 Highlights (YoY)

Revenue from operations of India’s largest power producer was up 19.33% at Rs 44,252.92 crore, as compared with an estimate of Rs 42,160.64 crore.

Operating profit, or Ebitda, rose 4.52% at Rs 11,942.40 crore as against an estimate of Rs 12,897.63 crore.

Ebitda margin was down 382 basis points at 26.99% vs 30.81% a year ago. Analysts had estimated it at 30.6%.

Fuel cost in Q4 FY23 rose to Rs 24,714 crore as compared with Rs 19,357 crore a year ago.

Finance cost was higher at Rs 2,860 crore against Rs 2,408 crore a year ago.

Shares of NTPC closed 1% lower on Friday as compared with a 0.48% rise in the benchmark Sensex.