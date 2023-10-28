ADVERTISEMENT
NTPC Q2 Results: Profit Jumps 38.3% On Higher Operating Margin
The company's second-quarter net profit rose 38.3% YoY to Rs 4726 crore led by strong operational performance..
NTPC Ltd. reported a rise in net profit for the second quarter of financial year 2024 on the back of better operational performance -- lower cost and higher operating margins.Net profit for India’s largest state-run power producer was up by 38.3% year-on-year to Rs 4,726 crore according to an exchange filing on Saturday.
NTPC Ltd. reported a rise in net profit for the second quarter of financial year 2024 on the back of better operational performance -- lower cost and higher operating margins.
Net profit for India’s largest state-run power producer was up by 38.3% year-on-year to Rs 4,726 crore according to an exchange filing on Saturday.
NTPC Q2 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue rose 1.8% to Rs 44983 crore on higher sales.
Ebitda was up 20.6% to Rs 12,680 crore on lower expenses.
Margin at 28.2% vs 23.8% a year ago.
Fuel Cost for the quarter dropped to Rs 25,614.98 crore compared with Rs 27,222.80 crore a year ago.
NTPC shares on Friday closed 2.12% up on BSE compared with 1.01% rise in Benchmark Sensex.
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT