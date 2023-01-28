NTPC Profit Rises 5% To Rs 4,854 Crore in Q3
The total income rose to Rs 44,989.2 crore in the quarter from Rs 33,783.6 crore in the year-ago period.
State-owned power giant NTPC Ltd. on Saturday reported a nearly 5% rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 4,854.4 crore for the December quarter, mainly due to higher revenue.
The company's consolidated profit was Rs 4,626.1 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2021, according to a BSE filing.
The board of directors also decided to pay an interim dividend at the rate of 42.50 per cent or Rs 4.25 per share on the face value of paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2022-23.
The average power tariff of the company during April-December 2022 stood at Rs 4.96 per unit as compared to Rs 3.95 per unit a year ago.
The plant load factor or capacity utilisation of coal-based thermal power plants climbed to 68.85 per cent in the third quarter from 67.72 per cent.
The imported coal supply rose to 1.57 million metric tonne in the quarter from 0.52 MMT in the same period a year ago.
The domestic coal supply dipped to 52.45 MMT from 54.96 MMT. The coal production from captive mines stood at 5.35 MMT in the quarter against 4 MMT in the year-ago period.
The total installed capacity of the NTPC Group, including joint ventures and subsidiaries, stood at 70,884 MW as on December 31, 2022.
Its gross power generation climbed to 78.64 billion units in the third quarter from 75.67 BU in the same period a year ago.