NTPC Profit Rises 5% To Rs 4,854 Crore in Q3

State-owned power giant NTPC Ltd. on Saturday reported a nearly 5% rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 4,854.4 crore for the December quarter, mainly due to higher revenue.

The company's consolidated profit was Rs 4,626.1 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2021, according to a BSE filing.

The total income rose to Rs 44,989.2 crore in the quarter from Rs 33,783.6 crore in the year-ago period.

The board of directors also decided to pay an interim dividend at the rate of 42.50 per cent or Rs 4.25 per share on the face value of paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2022-23.