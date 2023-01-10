NTPC Produces 14.55 Million Tonne Coal From Captive Mines In April-December
State-owned NTPC on Tuesday said its coal production increased 51% year-on-year from its captive mines to 14.55 million tonne in April-December 2022.
The power giant had produced 9.65 million tonne of coal from its captive coal mines in the year-ago period, NTPC said in a statement.
"Coal mining division of NTPC is maintaining its growth trajectory. NTPC surpassed its earlier record with coal production of 14.55 million tonne till Dec. 2022 in this fiscal compared with 9.65 million tonne in the same period of the previous year," it added.
The four operational coal mines -- Pakri-Barwadih (Jharkhand), Chatti-Bariatu (Jharkhand), Dulanga (Odisha) and Talaipalli (Chhattisgarh) -- have contributed to accomplish the highest-ever monthly coal production of 22.83 lakh tonne in Dec. 2022.
In the third quarter, NTPC produced 5.79 million tonne of coal and dispatched 5.42 million tonne to its power plants.
NTPC, under the Ministry of Power, is India's largest power-generating company.