NTPC Pays Rs 4,121.08 Crore Interim Dividend For FY23

24 Feb 2023, 4:34 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>NTPC power station. (Source: company website)</p></div>
State-owned NTPC Ltd. has paid an interim dividend of Rs 4,121.08 crore to its shareholders for the financial year 2022-23.

The dividend paid is 42.50% of the paid-up equity share capital of the company, NTPC Ltd. said in a statement on Friday.

"NTPC Ltd has paid an interim dividend of Rs 4,121.08 crore today for the financial year 2022-23. This is the 30th consecutive year that NTPC Ltd. has paid a dividend," it said.

Under the Ministry of Power, NTPC is the largest power producer in India, which contributes 24% of the total electricity produced in the country.

