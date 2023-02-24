NTPC Pays Rs 4,121.08 Crore Interim Dividend For FY23

State-owned NTPC Ltd. has paid an interim dividend of Rs 4,121.08 crore to its shareholders for the financial year 2022-23..The dividend paid is 42.50% of the paid-up equity share capital of the company, NTPC Ltd. said in a statement on Friday.."NTPC Ltd has paid an interim dividend of Rs 4,121.08 crore today for the financial year 2022-23. This is the 30th consecutive year that NTPC Ltd. has paid a dividend," it said..Under the Ministry of Power, NTPC is the largest power producer in India, which contributes 24% of the total electricity produced in the country.