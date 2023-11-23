NTPC Pays Interim Dividend Of Rs 2,182 Crore For FY24

BQPrimeBusiness NewsNTPC Pays Interim Dividend Of Rs 2,182 Crore For FY24
23 Nov 2023, 08:21 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>NTPC Ltd. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
NTPC Ltd. (Source: Company website)

State-owned power giant NTPC on Thursday said it has paid the first interim dividend of Rs 2,182 crore for the fiscal 2023-24.

NTPC Ltd paid the first interim dividend of Rs 2,182 crore on November 23, 2023, for the financial year 2023-24, being 22.50 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital of the company, a statement said.

According to the statement, this is the 31st consecutive year that NTPC Ltd has paid dividends, underscoring its dedication to providing consistent returns to its investors.

As a key player in the Indian energy sector, NTPC Ltd continues to drive excellence, sustainable growth, and shareholder satisfaction through its strategic initiatives and robust financial performance, it stated.

