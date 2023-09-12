NTPC Pays Final Dividend Of Rs 2,908.99 Crore For 2022-23

State-owned power giant NTPC Ltd. on Tuesday announced payment of Rs 2,908.99 crore final dividend for 2022-23.."This Final Dividend payment of Rs 2,908.99 crore constitutes 30% of the paid-up equity share capital of NTPC Ltd," a company statement said..According to the statement, the total dividend disbursed for FY23 stands at an impressive Rs 7,030.08 crore, being 41% of the profit after tax..This marks the 30th consecutive year in which the company has distributed dividends, underscoring its dedication to providing consistent returns to its investors, it added.