NTPC Pays Final Dividend Of Rs 2,908.99 Crore For 2022-23

State-owned power giant NTPC Ltd. on Tuesday announced payment of Rs 2,908.99 crore final dividend for 2022-23.

12 Sep 2023, 6:05 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>NTPC power station. (Source: company website)</p></div>
"This Final Dividend payment of Rs 2,908.99 crore constitutes 30% of the paid-up equity share capital of NTPC Ltd," a company statement said.

According to the statement, the total dividend disbursed for FY23 stands at an impressive Rs 7,030.08 crore, being 41% of the profit after tax.

This marks the 30th consecutive year in which the company has distributed dividends, underscoring its dedication to providing consistent returns to its investors, it added.

