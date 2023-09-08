NTPC Green Energy, V O Chidambaranar Port Authority To Develop Green Hydrogen Hub In Tamil Nadu

BQPrimeBusiness NewsNTPC Green Energy, V O Chidambaranar Port Authority To Develop Green Hydrogen Hub In Tamil Nadu
Green hydrogen and its derivatives will be produced at the hub to be built on the land provided by VOCPA.

08 Sep 2023, 6:17 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>NTPC plant. (Source: Company website)&nbsp;</p></div>
NTPC plant. (Source: Company website) 

NTPC Green Energy Ltd and V O Chidambaranar Port Authority have joined hands to develop a green hydrogen hub at Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu.

Both entities signed a Memorandum of Understanding in this regard on Friday, NTPC said in a statement.

Green hydrogen and its derivatives such as green ammonia and green methanol, will be produced at the hub to be built on the land provided by VOCPA.

NTPC Group has a plan to build a renewable energy capacity of 60 GW by 2032 and is working on a pipeline of over 20 GW.

