NTPC Green Energy To Raise Up To Rs 9,000 Crore Term Loan

NTPC Ltd.'s unit NTPC Green Energy Ltd. has invited bids for rupee denominated term loan of up to Rs 9,000 crore.

The bid document showed that NTPC Green Energy intends to raise fresh debt and repay outstanding liability of Rs 8,200 crore towards NTPC by Mar. 31, 2023 along with applicable interest cost.

Also, additional funds to the tune of Rs 800 crore would be required for additional debt liability and for balance capex payments of projects which are yet to achieve full commercial operations, it stated.