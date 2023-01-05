NTPC Crosses 300 Billion Units Electricity Generation Mark In FY23
State-owned power giant NTPC on Thursday crossed the 300 billion units mark of electricity generated during the current fiscal year.
As of Jan. 5, 2023, NTPC has recorded a Plant Load Factor or Capacity Utilisation of 73.7%, compared to 68.5% during the corresponding period in FY22, against the overall all India Plant Load Factor or Capacity Utilisation of 63.27%, a company statement said.
The public sector undertaking has registered generation of 300 BU of electricity in 279 days, as of Thursday. The company achieved the 300 BU accomplishment a month before it had crossed the same mark in FY22, it added.
In 2021-22, the company had crossed the 300 BU generation mark in 300 days on Feb. 5.
The company has recorded generation of 295.4 BU during April-December 2022, registering a growth of 11.6% over the previous year.
The NTPC group has installed capacity of 70,824 MW. Recently, the company crossed 3 GW of renewable energy capacity.