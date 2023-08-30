ADVERTISEMENT
NTPC Board Clears Investment Proposal For Second Stage Of Lara Power Project In Chhattisgarh
The 2x800 MW project is being set up in Chhattisgarh.
The country's largest power producer NTPC's board has approved an investment proposal for Lara Super Thermal Power Project Stage-II, which is to be set up at an estimated cost of Rs 15,529.99 crore.
"The board of directors has accorded investment approval for Lara Super Thermal Power Project, Stage-II (2x800 MW) at an appraised current estimated cost of Rs 15,529.99 crore," NTPC said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.
