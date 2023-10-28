NTPC, Bharat Electronics, Macrotech Developers Q2 Results Today — Earnings Estimates
Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Saturday and Sunday.
NTPC Ltd. will announce its results for the quarter ended September on Saturday.
According to the average of analysts' estimates calculated by Bloomberg, NTPC could report a net profit of Rs 5,591.8 crore and revenue of Rs 42,569.1 crore in the quarter under review.
Bharat Electronics Ltd. will also report its second-quarter results on Saturday. The company’s net profit is expected to be Rs 730.9 crore, while the revenue could touch Rs 4,576.1 crore, according to consensus estimates.
Macrotech Developers Ltd. is expected to report a net profit of Rs 399.6 crore and revenue of Rs 2,509.9 crore for the second quarter, according to Bloomberg estimates.
IDFC First Bank Ltd., AU Small Finance Bank Ltd., Pfizer Ltd., JBM Auto Ltd., Zen Technologies Ltd., Greenlam Industries Ltd., TCNS Clothing Ltd., and Goodluck India Ltd., will also be reporting their earnings on Saturday.
Jupiter Wagons Ltd. will announce its results for the quarter ended September on Sunday. The company is expected to post a net profit of Rs 70 crore and revenue of Rs 793 crore for the second quarter, according to Bloomberg estimates.
