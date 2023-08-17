NSE Semi-Annual Review: ACC, Nykaa Out Of Nifty 100; PNB, TVS Motor Added

The index committee of the National Stock Exchange announced replacements on account of a semi-annual review of broad market indices on Thursday.

The index committee undertakes rebalancing of the indices twice a year, according to the NSE Indices calendar. The September rebalancing starts on Feb. 1 and ends on July 31. The changes will be effective from Sept. 29.

In the Nifty Next 50 and Nifty 100 indices, the companies to be excluded are ACC Ltd., FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. (owner of Nykaa), HDFC Asset Management Co., Indus Towers Ltd. and Page Industries Ltd.

To replace these, Punjab National Bank, Shriram Finance Ltd., Trent Ltd., TVS Motor Co. and Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. will be included.

Additionally, Tata Motors Ltd. DVR will be added to the Nifty 100 index. The replacements will also be applicable to the Nifty 100 Equal Weight index.

No changes have been made in the Nifty 50 index.