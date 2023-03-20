NSE Co-Location Case: Supreme Court Declines Stay To SEBI

The Supreme Court of India on Monday declined to stay an order passed by the Securities Appellate Tribunal, which had set aside SEBI's order in the NSE co-location case.

The top court has also directed the Securities and Exchange Board of India to return Rs 300 crore to the National Stock Exchange.

In compliance with SEBI's 2019 order, the NSE had deposited Rs 1,044 crore with the regulator. After this, the appellate tribunal held that the exchange needs to deposit only Rs 100 crore.

Now, the Supreme Court has directed SEBI to return Rs 300 crore to the NSE from the Rs 944 crore it has lying with the regulator.

The apex court will hear the matter next in September.