NSE, BSE Put Adani Enterprises Under Short-Term Surveillance
On May 15, the company announced plans to raise Rs 12,500 crore via a qualified institutional placement.
The NSE and the BSE have put Adani Enterprises Ltd. under the short-term additional surveillance measure with effect from Thursday.
The exchanges had removed Adani Enterprises from the short-term ASM framework on March 17.
On May 22, Adani Group companies added nearly Rs 82,000 crore in market value after the panel appointed by the country's highest court dismissed systemic risk in the stocks.
The market capitalisation of the conglomerate crossed Rs 10 lakh crore to Rs 10,17,685 crore, according to BQ Prime calculations. That's the highest since the group's valuation fell after the Hindenburg Research report released on Jan. 24.
Shares of Adani Enterprises were down 5.90% at close on Wednesday as compared with a 0.34% decline in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.