NPR Quits Twitter After Musk Labels It 'State-Affiliated Media'
NPR Quits Twitter After Musk Labels It ‘State-Affiliated Media’

12 Apr 2023, 8:34 PM IST
(Bloomberg) -- National Public Radio says it will no longer publish fresh content to its 52 official Twitter feeds after Twitter’s decision to label the news outlet “state-affiliated media.”

NPR was caught off guard by the label, and reported that when it asked Twitter owner Elon Musk about the decision he admitted he might have made a mistake.

Twitter later revised NPR’s label to “government-funded media,” but the public radio network said that was inaccurate and misleading. NPR is a private, nonprofit company with editorial independence. 

NPR posted a tweet informing its millions of followers where else they could find the organization’s work.

NPR CEO John Lansing said he lost faith “in the decision-making at Twitter” but said individual NPR journalists and staffers could decide for themselves whether to remain active on the platform. 

