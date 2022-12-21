Hyundai, Now The No. 3 Carmaker, Takes Aim At Toyota And Volkswagen

Critical to those gains, and its prospects going forward, is Hyundai’s embrace of electrification. While other carmakers take more deliberate steps, the South Korean company raced ahead, pushing out models such as the Ioniq 5 and affiliate Kia’s EV6 just as demand started to outpace supply. At the same time, Volkswagen has struggled to get its EV strategy on track, while Toyota is still hedging its bets, betting on hybrids and hydrogen fuel cells, as well as EVs.