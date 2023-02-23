Not Sufficient Emphasis On Jobs In FY24 Budget, Says Former RBI Governor Subbarao

While noting that there is no single or simple solution to problem as big and complex as unemployment, Subbarao said, "but I was disappointed that the budget failed to grapple with the problem head on except to believe that growth itself will generate jobs."

Subbarao pointed out that India will be able to take advantage of demographic dividend only if, "we are able to find productive employment for the burgeoning labour force."

He also said that the biggest takeaways from the FY24 budget are the government's emphasis on growth and its commitment to fiscal responsibility contrary to the widely held pre-budget view that the finance minister will go full blast on populist measures because of electoral calculations.