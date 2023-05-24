Not Possible, Nor Desirable To Club All Lenders Into One Category: Shaktikanta Das

The different types of operating licenses granted by the Reserve Bank of India cater to specific use cases and shouldn't be clubbed together, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Wednesday, in response to a question on simplifying licensing categories for lenders.

"For creating fiction of simplification, let's not ... It can create big threats or risks to the financial system," Das said. Banking licenses cannot be equated with non-banking financial companies or payment banks, Das said.

Each of them has got a different purpose and it is not possible nor desirable to club them all into one, he said, referring to the small finance banks, payments banks, universal banks, and NBFCs.

Small finance banks were to ensure availability of credit to the last mile —precisely something which the NBFCs are doing — but the process for small finance banks to get a license is much more rigorous than that for an NBFC, he said.

Given that banks accept public deposits, the central bank cannot use those licenses just like that, the RBI Governor said.