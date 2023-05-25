Not Amazon Or Flipkart, Reliance To Rule E-Commerce: Bernstein

Reliance Industries Ltd. will likely claim the lion's share of the Indian e-commerce space due to its retail and mobile network, digital ecosystem and "home-field advantage in a famously complex regulatory and operating environment", according to Alliance Bernstein LP.

In a report on Wednesday, the U.S. asset management firm said the Indian e-commerce market is expected to reach $133 billion by 2025 from $24 billion in 2018, a rise of over five times with a compound annual growth rate of around 30%.

"This is a $100-billion incremental opportunity with only three scaled players in the market (Amazon.com Inc., Reliance and Walmart Inc.)," it said. "The winner in the Indian e-commerce market will be the one with the most compelling integrated value proposition, offline + online + prime."