Non-NCR Cities Attracted Over 60% New Housing Projects In Last 5 Years: UP RERA Data

Non-NCR cities of Uttar Pradesh pipped Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad to attract over 60% of the new realty projects in the last five years, according to registration data of UP Real Estate Regulatory Authority.

In 2022 alone, the UP RERA registered around 225 projects, of which more than 150 were in non-NCR cities like Lucknow, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Bareilly, Agra, Mathura and Moradabad, the data showed.