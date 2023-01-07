Non-Life Insurers' Revenue Rises After Three Months In December

India's non-life insurance companies reported a sequential growth in revenue after three months in December across all three categories—general, standalone health and specialised state-run insurers.

The gross premium underwritten for non-life insurers in December was Rs 21,872 crore, a rise of 14% over the previous month. Revenue was also up 15% year-on-year, according to the provisional data released by the General Insurance Council.

It was 22% higher as compared to the corresponding pre-pandemic month in 2019.