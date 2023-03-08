Non-Life Insurers' Revenue Falls In February After Record January Sales

India's non-life insurers saw their revenues dip in February after reporting the highest-ever revenue in the previous month.

The gross premium underwritten by non-life insurers in February stood at Rs 19,876 crore, down 22% over the previous month, according to provisional data released by the General Insurance Council. The revenue was up 20% year-on-year and 26% higher than the corresponding pre-pandemic month in 2020.