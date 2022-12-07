Non-Life Insurers' Revenue Falls For The Third Straight Month In November

India's non-life insurers' revenue fell for the third straight month in November. General insurers saw premiums fall over the previous month, while health and specialised state-run insurers registered growth.

The gross premium underwritten by non-life insurers fell 6% over the previous month to Rs 19,209 crore in November, according to the provisional data released by the General Insurance Council. However, revenue rose 22% year-on-year.

Revenue was up 28% from the pre-pandemic month of November 2019, when it was Rs 14,981 crore.