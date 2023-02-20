Nomura Picks Top Consumer Bets After Q3 Earnings

A good festive demand led the growth in the staples and discretionary sector in the third quarter, but it remained sluggish in some subcategories amid subdued rural demand, according to Nomura Holdings Inc.

The post-festive season in November saw a moderate growth but it recovered in December. The momentum has continued in January, the research house said in a note on Thursday.

The staples volumes in the third quarter remained at low to mid single-digit growth due to linear price increases and tepid rural demand, it said.

Discretionary volumes reported flat to high single-digit volume decline across subcategories—paints, jewellery, quick-service restaurant, apparel and footwear—due to a shorter festive season and sharp price hikes earlier that impacted the demand.

"Staples growth at 12% year-on-year was in line with the historical average, but the discretionary revenue growth was materially lower at 10% year-on- year," the note said.

Weakness in demand was seen across subcategories like quick-service restaurant, footwear and paints, while a sharp sales decline in apparel/inners category was the most surprising in a seasonally strong festive and wedding quarter, it said.

Rural market volumes continue to be impacted, but witnessed an improvement in the third quarter, while urban market volumes have been steady, the research house said.

Mass skin-care category grew in double digits and recovered to the pre-Covid levels for the first time in three years.