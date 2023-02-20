Nomura Picks Top Consumer Bets After Q3 Earnings
A good festive demand led the growth in the staples and discretionary sector in the third quarter, but it remained sluggish in some subcategories amid subdued rural demand, according to Nomura Holdings Inc.
The post-festive season in November saw a moderate growth but it recovered in December. The momentum has continued in January, the research house said in a note on Thursday.
The staples volumes in the third quarter remained at low to mid single-digit growth due to linear price increases and tepid rural demand, it said.
Discretionary volumes reported flat to high single-digit volume decline across subcategories—paints, jewellery, quick-service restaurant, apparel and footwear—due to a shorter festive season and sharp price hikes earlier that impacted the demand.
"Staples growth at 12% year-on-year was in line with the historical average, but the discretionary revenue growth was materially lower at 10% year-on- year," the note said.
Weakness in demand was seen across subcategories like quick-service restaurant, footwear and paints, while a sharp sales decline in apparel/inners category was the most surprising in a seasonally strong festive and wedding quarter, it said.
Rural market volumes continue to be impacted, but witnessed an improvement in the third quarter, while urban market volumes have been steady, the research house said.
Mass skin-care category grew in double digits and recovered to the pre-Covid levels for the first time in three years.
Hits In Third Quarter
Britannia Industries Ltd.: Volume growth continued in low-single digits on a year-on-year basis despite another round of strong price increases.
Hindustan Unilever Ltd.: Outperformance to market continued with a 5% increase year-on-year volume as compared to a 4% decline in industry volume for its categories.
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.: Volumes reported a growth of 3% year-on-year after few quarters of decline despite a challenging business environment.
ITC Ltd.: Strong recovery in cigarettes with a 15% growth in volume. Three-year compound annual growth rate improved to 6% in the third quarter in comparison compared to 4% in the second quarter. FMCG revenue was better than peers with an increase of 18% on a year-on-year basis.
Tata Consumer Products Ltd.: Despite strong price increases in the salt business, the volume grew by 4%.
Misses In Third Quarter
Colgate-Palmolive Co.: Lacklustre growth in core brands led to the overall volume growth declining 2.5%.
Dabur India Ltd.: Sluggish volume growth with a 3% decline, driven by delayed onset of winter and downtrading in rural markets.
Marico Ltd.: Value growth in Parachute coconut hair oil continued to remain sluggish and witnessed a decline of 6%.
Tata Consumer Products: Tea business volumes declined 5% as demand in north India was impacted. It also witnessed increased competitive intensity from unorganised players on tea prices being deflationary.
Paints: Extended monsoon in October, shorter festive season and pent-up high inventory in channel impacted volume growth across paint players in the third quarter.
The latter half of December and January witnessed an improvement in demand. The outlook for the fourth quarter is positive on favourable seasonality, with exterior coating high-margin business coming back, the note said.